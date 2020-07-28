Your Station, Your Impact

Individual listeners are the largest source of financial support for the jazz, blues, and NPR news you count on at KNKX. Your vital support makes everything we do possible. These new 2020 initiatives, along with all of our daily jazz, blues, and news services, are fueled by the generosity of listeners:

Transmission – This podcast is brought to you by the team behind Sound Effect, and focuses on what life is like during the time of COVID-19. Transmission tackles the pandemic from many angles, painting a vivid picture of one of the biggest and most important stories in recent memory.

Take the Mic – Youth and education reporter, Ashley Gross, asks young people in our region to share how they are making sense of the world in the age of COVID-19 and widespread protests against police brutality and systemic racism. Through this program KNKX empowers youths to add their unique voices to the story of these uncertain and unprecedented times.

KNKX Community Page – Out of the inability to gather at large, in-person events, the KNKX Community page was born. The KNKX Community page is a one-stop destination for information on virtual events of all shapes, sizes, and topics. From music and civic events, to film screenings and online museum tours, this resource helps you stay connected to your community.

All Blues Presents Series – In this new virtual events series, hosted by John Kessler, and featuring today’s best blues artists, KNKX brings blues fans around the word together for intimate performances and great conversation. Stephanie Anne Johnson and Duffy Bishop & Chris Carlson have already been featured. Stay tuned for our next installment!

COVID-19 Coverage and Resources – Being well-informed on the latest developments surrounding COVID-19 is critical to the health of our communities. The KNKX news teams has been working tirelessly to ensure you have the information you need to safely and responsibly navigate this pandemic with in-depth reporting and up-to-date resources.