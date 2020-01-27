Wintergrass Bluegrass Festival

Feb. 20 - 23

Hyatt Regency, Bellevue

The 2019 Wintergrass Music Festival is returning to Bellevue for the tenth straight year. This year marks the 26th anniversary of one of the biggest and best bluegrass festivals in the country, which originated in Tacoma. Some 30 bands and 200 musicians will perform throughout the 4-day festival from February 21 - 24 at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue. The 2019 lineup features: Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band, Billy Strings, Steep Canyon Rangers, Della Mae, Sons of the Pioneers, Blue Highway, Molsky’s Mountain Drifters, Sideline, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Bill & The Belles, Jayme Stone’s Folklife, and many more.

Wintergrass has been home to Grammy and IBMA award-winning artists as well as a springboard for emerging young artists, attracting not just fans, but also musicians and artists from regional and national favorites to international acts.

In addition to more than 70 hours of musical performances, Wintergrass also offers a robust selection of unique educational academies and workshops including PintGrass, a new music program for children 4-7 years. All ages can jam at any of the 75 free family-friendly workshops offered during the festival itself.

While Wintergrass is primarily a bluegrass music festival, you'll hear plenty of other styles of acoustic music including Gypsy jazz, Celtic music, Old-Timey, Brazilian choro, Swedish polskas and many more types of acoustic string music.

