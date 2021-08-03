White House Calls Allegations Detailed In New Report Against Cuomo 'Abhorrent'

The White House called explosive allegations leveled against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo "abhorrent." The New York State Attorney General's Office released a new report on allegations of sexual harassment against the governor on Tuesday.

"All women who have lived through ... this type of experience, whether it is harassment or abuse or in the worst case assault, deserve to have their voices heard, deserve to be treated with respect and with dignity," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

"I don't know that anyone could have watched this morning and not found the allegations to be abhorrent. I know I certainly did."

The report details multiple allegations of sexual harassment and said that the Cuomo administration was a "hostile work environment."

President Biden is expected to speak Tuesday afternoon about the allegations. The White House had not had any conversations with the governor's office on Tuesday, Psaki said.

Cuomo continues to deny he did anything inappropriate, and in a taped video released Tuesday, he defended himself, speaking directly to New York voters.

"Politics and bias are woven throughout all of this," Cuomo said. "One would be naïve to think otherwise, and New Yorkers are not naïve."

Cuomo is up for reelection for a fourth term next year, and, to this point — despite pressure from many leaders within his own party to step aside — he has refused and says he is will run again.

