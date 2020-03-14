 What is Normal?: Sound Effect, episode 167 | KNKX
What is Normal?: Sound Effect, episode 167

This show originally aired on January 19, 2019.

We meet a comedian who lived with an all deaf family, and learned how to do impressions by watching television. Also includes a conversation with a smoke jumper turned doula. Then, a shop teacher reflects on some of his students constructing a casket for a fallen fellow student. Next, and a transgender senior who spent over a half of a century figuring out her identity. Finally, a cab driver shares what it was like to dress like Elvis on the clock.

Sound Effect showcases stories inspired by the place we live. The show is hosted by KNKX's Gabriel Spitzer

