What happens when more than a foot of snow hits? A lot of shoveling and quiet.

KNKX host Ed Ronco talks to Noah Glaude, the assistant library director of the North Olympic Library System, and Henry Sladek, the mayor of Skykomish, about the recent snow storm that hit Western Washington.

Snowfall and freezing temperatures have blanketed western Washington this week.

On Tuesday night, areas of Port Angeles received up to two feet of snow. And before that, winds in eastern King County led to the closure of U.S. Highway 2 at Skykomish.

We wanted to hear how residents are dealing with those events, so KNKX All Things Considered host Ed Ronco made some phone calls.

He talked to Noah Glaude, the assistant library director of the North Olympic Library System and Henry Sladek, the mayor of Skykomish.