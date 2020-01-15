 What happens when more than a foot of snow hits? A lot of shoveling and quiet. | KNKX

What happens when more than a foot of snow hits? A lot of shoveling and quiet.

  • Josh Davis of Port Angeles clears a foot of snow out of his driveway on Wednesday. Areas near downtown Port Angeles saw more than a foot of snow overnight.
    Jesse Major / jessemajor.com

 

Snowfall and freezing temperatures have blanketed western Washington this week.

On Tuesday night, areas of Port Angeles received up to two feet of snow. And before that, winds in eastern King County led to the closure of U.S. Highway 2 at Skykomish.

We wanted to hear how residents are dealing with those events, so KNKX All Things Considered host Ed Ronco made some phone calls.

He talked to Noah Glaude, the assistant library director of the North Olympic Library System and Henry Sladek, the mayor of Skykomish.

 

