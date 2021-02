It was a stressful first week of spring training for the Seattle Mariners. The team's president and CEO Kevin Mather resigned Monday after controversial comments he made to a Bellevue Rotary club went viral. KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel talked about the fallout with Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick.

