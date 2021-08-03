 What does a fifth wave of COVID mean for WA – masks, vaccine mandates, another lockdown? | KNKX

What does a fifth wave of COVID mean for WA – masks, vaccine mandates, another lockdown?

By 50 minutes ago
  • Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks during a news conference on Nov. 30, 2020, at the Capitol in Olympia.
    Gov. Jay Inslee wears a mask during a news conference in November.
    Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press

COVID rates are climbing in Washington and across the country. Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee said, "We now are in another wave you might call it the fifth wave, but whatever you call it, these numbers are going up dramatically, and that is most concerning."

Inslee continues to advocate for people to get vaccinated, and students and staff at K-12 schools will be required to wear masks in the fall.

But what other measures is the governor considering to prevent the virus' spread? Will there be another lockdown if COVID cases continue to rise? 

Those are some of the questions Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins and Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick tackle in their weekly chat.

Tags: 
Governor Jay Inslee
COVID-19

Related Content

Washington hospitals 'quite full' amid COVID-19 case surge

By 3 hours ago
In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, registered nurse Andraya Zelle treats a patient in the COVID intensive care unit at UW Medical Center-Montlake in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson / The Associated Press file

The latest COVID-19 surge in cases brought on by the highly-contagious delta variant and causing serious illness in unvaccinated people is straining Washington state's health care system, officials said.

Listen: The latest on masks, new police reform laws in Washington

By Jul 27, 2021
Washington State Patrol Sgt. Darren Wright speaks at a news conference Jan. 20 at the state Capitol in Olympia.
Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press file

Masks are once again a hot topic, now that the highly contagious delta variant is the most dominant strain of coronavirus in Washington state. Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins joined Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick live to talk about this as well as the new police accountability laws that have taken effect in the state.

Health officials in 9 Washington counties recommend masking up indoors again

By Jul 26, 2021
Travelers wear masks as they wait for baggage at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Elaine Thompson / The Associated Press file

Updated at 6:55 p.m.: Health officials in nine western Washington counties are now recommending mask-wearing in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccine status because of a rise in COVID-19 cases and the highly infectious delta variant.