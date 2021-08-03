What does a fifth wave of COVID mean for WA – masks, vaccine mandates, another lockdown?

Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins and Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick discuss what a fifth wave of COVID means for Washington and what preventative steps we might see from Gov. Jay Inslee.

COVID rates are climbing in Washington and across the country. Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee said, "We now are in another wave you might call it the fifth wave, but whatever you call it, these numbers are going up dramatically, and that is most concerning."

Inslee continues to advocate for people to get vaccinated, and students and staff at K-12 schools will be required to wear masks in the fall.

But what other measures is the governor considering to prevent the virus' spread? Will there be another lockdown if COVID cases continue to rise?

Those are some of the questions Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins and Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick tackle in their weekly chat.