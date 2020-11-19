West Seattle Bridge to be repaired, officials say, with plans for eventual replacement

Seattle transit officials say they're moving forward to repair the West Seattle Bridge, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Thursday.

“Repair or replace?” has been the primary question in the months since the span closed to traffic earlier this year. Now, after weighing all the factors and listening to stakeholders, Durkan says repair — at least in the immediate future — is the best option.

“I will tell you I went in to this with a bias toward replacement,” Durkan said in a news conference Thursday. But she acknowledged after the process played out, that replacement “took too long and cost too much.”

In a statement released ahead of Durkan’s public announcement, Durkan said she is directing the Seattle Department of Transportation to continue early design work for an eventual replacement of the bridge.

“This corridor is critical to our economy and our residents,” Durkan said in the release. “While all options have risks, repair will get West Seattle reconnected the fastest and funding is more certain.”

Durkan added that in the past five months, SDOT has worked to stabilize the bridge and work is already underway for longer-term repair so traffic can resume in 2022.

The West Seattle Bridge closed in March after regular inspections revealed worsening cracks in the structure. For months, a plan of action for how to address the structural integrity of the critical thoroughfare was uncertain — posing a big problem for nearly 93,000 West Seattle residents. It also piled onto Seattle's mounting budgetary challenges in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

And in October, KNKX reported That Durkan's decision on whether to replace or repair the structure was delayed until after the election, due to uncertainty over federal funding. The uncertainty was rooted in the Trump administration’s declaration that Seattle was an "anarchist jurisdiction."

Thursday’s decision was informed by SDOT experts and community outreach through the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force.

“Not a moment has been lost to restore travel across the Duwamish for communities in and around West Seattle as the Mayor consulted our structural team at SDOT, members of the Community Task Force, our outside technical experts, and others to arrive at the best path forward to safely restore this critical connection as quickly as possible,” SDOT director Sam Zimbabwe said in the city’s news release. “SDOT stands ready to drive this repair forward and reconnect West Seattle by 2022.”

