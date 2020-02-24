We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.

Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Kent-Meridian Performing Arts Center, Kent

Inspired by the words and action of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “We Shall Overcome” showcases repertoire from across the African American music traditions that electrified generations of civil rights activists and defenders with interwoven spoken word from Dr. King’s recorded speeches.

Producer and Musical Director Damien Sneed’s career covers an incredible breadth of genres. He has collaborated with and conducted major original works for Wynton Marsalis, regularly accompanies Jessye Norman, has collaborated with Lawrence Brownlee, and has toured extensively with Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, and the Clark Sisters.

This production ties together a living lineage of music and culture that includes traditional gospel, modern gospel, classical, jazz, Broadway and spirituals. From Aretha Franklin, to Wynton Marsalis; Duke Ellington to Stevie Wonder; Nina Simone to Donny Hathaway; and traditional spirituals and music from “the Wiz”, Damien’s unique understanding of each genre allows him to fluidly cover so much musical ground in a single performance.

Partial Funding from WESTAF, National Endowment for the Arts, and Washington State Arts Commission.

Entry deadline is March. 1 at midnight.

