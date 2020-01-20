Washington lawmakers, health advocates hope to permanently ban flavored vaping products

Washington could soon prohibit the sale of flavored vaping products. State lawmakers have introduced a bill that would turn the state's temporary prohibition into permanent state law.

Supporters of the measure say it's a common-sense response to the epidemic of youth vaping. In Washington, nearly 30 percent of 12th graders report having used e-cigarettes in the past month. Annie Tegan is with the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

“What we do know is that so many kids have started using these products because of the attractive flavors and the attractive packaging,” Tegan said. “And if we can get rid of that, then we could really address the youth vaping epidemic.”

There have been 23 confirmed cases of severe vaping-related lung in Washington state. All of the confirmed cases have a history of using e-cigarettes or vapor products.

The vaping industry has challenged Washington's emergency ban in court — so far unsuccessfully. Those who own vape shops say the ban is pushing some of them out of business.