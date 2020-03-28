The voice never went away. So, this woman learned to live with it.

Mary Anne Moorman has been keeping a secret. She opens up about it on this week's episode of Sound Effect, "Alone Together."

This story originally aired on March 2, 2019.

Mary Anne Moorman has been a management consultant, an activist, a storyteller – even a radio host. She’s also been keeping a secret since she was a little girl.

“Where are you?” a younger Moorman asked. “Everywhere,” the voice replied.

“Well, who are you?”

“Lorenzo. Let’s have some fun.”

Back then, Moorman only had one friend at school. “If you don't have any friends, having an invisible one doesn't seem like such a bad idea," Moorman says. "So I was going to play with Lorenzo, only he was very naughty.”

Lorenzo enticed Moorman to break things in the house. But when the troublemaking crept into violence, Mooreman said playtime had gone too far. “And we couldn’t play together anymore.”

But it wasn’t that simple. Lorenzo kept talking.

Listen to Moorman's full story above. An editor's note: this story includes discussion of a suicide attempt. Listener discretion is advised.