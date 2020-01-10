Two foes for Seahawks in NFC divisional playoff game: Packers and Lambeau Field

The Seahawks face the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday in the NFC divisional playoffs. KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel talked with Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick about the game and the team's history at Lambeau Field.

CAN THE O-LINE HOLD UP?

"The pivot point in this game is going to be the condition of the Seahawks' offensive line to hold up against a ferocious pass rush that the Packers have," Thiel said. They have two guys named Smith — Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith. No relation except they do meet at the quarterback a lot. They have 25 sacks between the two of them.

"This game is going to be as Russell Wilson-dependent as any the Seahawks have had because the offensive line, as we saw last week, couldn't handle Philadelphia very well.

"The two running backs, Marshawn Lynch and Travis Homer, combined for 19 yards on 17 carries. Russell Wilson was the leading rusher last week as well as throwing for 325 yards in their 17-9 win in Philadelphia over the Eagles.

"The drama is going to be whether Wilson can survive to dominate because the running game probably isn't going to be there again as much as the Seahawks may want to emphasize Marshawn Lynch. Whoever wins that battle between pass rush versus pass protection is going to win the game."

WHO WILL WIN?

"I think it's going to be trouble for the Seahawks," Thiel said.

"First of all, the Seahawks have won one game in Lambeau Field in their entire existence. They're 1-9 overall. That win was 20 years ago when Mike Holmgren was in his first year as Seahawks coach after being poached from Green Bay."

He ackowledged that the Seahawks have had a franchise-best road record of 8-1 this season.

"They're not afraid of the conditions, but there are some things you can't do much about. So, I think this season, as dramatic and preposterous as it has been, is going to come to an end."

