Truth to Power: Sound Effect, Episode 172

This show originally aired on March 23, 2019.

We start with a man who is fighting for better access to sidewalks for people with mobility issues. Next, the story of a man who started the first Black Panther chapter outside of California when he was 17. Then, a couple of activists take on a dictator, and pay the ultimate price. Also, a restaurant that featured a racist caricature was a beacon of bigotry in Seattle. Finally, nuns get a say with gun makers by buying their company stock.

