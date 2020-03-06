Trump Visit To CDC Up In Air After Suspect Coronovirus Case Cleared

Updated at 10:15 a.m. ET

Shortly after the White House said President Trump has canceled plans to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Trump told reporters he may visit on Friday after all.

The White House had suddenly called off the trip, saying early on Friday that Trump "does not want to interfere" with the CDC's work. But Trump had a different explanation.

"They had one person who was potentially infected," Trump told reporters, saying the White House had learned on Thursday about the suspect case. The staffer was tested and was cleared. "It turned out negative, so we'll see if we can do it," he said of the visit.

Trump made the comments shortly before leaving for his trip, where he will first stop in Tennessee to survey tornado damage. It was not immediately clear what suspected coronavirus case he was referring to, nor was it clear whether his travels plans would allow for an Atlanta stop.

"We're going to try to go," he said. "I may be going, we're going to see if we can turn it around."

Trump had been planning to sign into law an $8 billion emergency funding package for the coronavirus response at the CDC. Instead, he signed it at the White House before leaving.

