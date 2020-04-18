Transmission: Sound Effect, Episode 207

Listen to the show.

We have all been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in our own ways. And the Sound Effect team has been doing our best to cover it in a new podcast called Transmission. Today on Sound Effect, we share some of the stories that have stood out to us from the podcast so far.

First, we’ll meet a chef who has been riding around Tacoma on his bike yelling at people’s houses. Then, we get a blow-by-blow look at how the novel coronavirus takes over our cells. A repurposed mammogram van administers coronavirus tests to vulnerable populations. We meet a woman who had to postpone her cancer surgery as her hospital prepared for a surge in COVID-19 patients. And finally, we get an intimate look at a daughter’s final goodbye with her mother, from a distance, thanks to a nurse and her personal cellphone.

