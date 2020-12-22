Train carrying crude oil derails in Whatcom County; people told to evacuate the area

A train carrying crude oil derailed Tuesday in the Custer area of Whatcom County, and the area within a half-mile radius of the scene was evacuated, according to the Washington State Patrol and Whatcom County Public Works.

BNSF Railway spokesperson Courtney Wallace said a train carrying crude oil derailed at around 11:40 a.m. Seven cars derailed, with two catching fire, BNSF tweeted.

The railway reports no injuries to any crew members.

The state Department of Ecology said that it's working with EPA's Pacific Northwest office and BNSF to manage the site.

"BNSF is working with local authorities to assess and mitigate the situation. The cause of the incident is under investigation," Wallace said in an emailed statement. "Our first priority is dealing with any safety issues. We will provide additional details as they become available."

Interstate 5 was closed between Grandview Road and Birch Bay Lynden Road for a while Tuesday afternoon, but the State Patrol reported around 2:30 p.m. that the highway was open again.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.