Thomas Marriott’s Trumpet Ship

Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.

Earshot Jazz Festival Live Stream

ENTER TO WIN HERE.

From poignant balladry to propulsive post post-bop expansion, the acclaimed trumpeter Thomas Marriott leads a polished quartet of some of the city’s best: Marc Seales (piano), Jeff Johnson (bass), and John Bishop (drums).

Since his return to Seattle from New York City in 2004, trumpeter Thomas Marriott has recorded eleven albums as a leader or co-leader on the Seattle based Origin Records label. None have been more anticipated than Marriott’s most recent release on Origin, Trumpet Ship (2020). The album focuses on first-take quartet offerings of Marriott originals and standards. Recorded in one three-hour session at Studio X in 2016, the album is a celebration of Marriott’s friendship with Philadelphia based pianist, Orrin Evans. Joined by bassist Luques Curtis and drummer Mark Whitfield, Jr., the session captures the artistry of the quartet perfectly. The recordings sat unreleased over the course of three and a half years. Marriott leaked the title track on social media in 2019, a hard charging interpretation of Sonny Simmons’ avant-bop tune. The street date was set for March 2020, with a tour to follow with the session’s quartet intact.

Welcomed by 88.5 FM KNKX.

Entry deadline is Nov. 1.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX.