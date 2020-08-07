 Thiel: Pac-12 players' demands could be ‘substantial benchmark’ in college athletics history | KNKX

Thiel: Pac-12 players' demands could be ‘substantial benchmark’ in college athletics history

  • Colorado tight end Brady Russell (38) and Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colorado. is among the players included in the #WeAreUnited movement.
    David Zalubowski / The Associated Press (file)

Several Pac-12 football players who threatened to opt out of the 2020 season are still waiting for their concerns to be addressed. The clock is ticking, as practice is scheduled to begin in the next few weeks. More from KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel and Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick.

The players listed their demands in an article on The Players Tribune website. You can find it here.

Sports with Art Thiel
Pac-12 Football
#WeAreUnited

