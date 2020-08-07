Thiel: Pac-12 players' demands could be ‘substantial benchmark’ in college athletics history

Several Pac-12 football players who threatened to opt out of the 2020 season are still waiting for their concerns to be addressed. The clock is ticking, as practice is scheduled to begin in the next few weeks. More from KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel and Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick.

The players listed their demands in an article on The Players Tribune website. You can find it here.

