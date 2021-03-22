Tall & Small on Jazz Northwest

Saxophonist Pete Christlieb (Tall) and trombonist Linda Small first formed a band in 2008 when they were living in Los Angeles. They first recorded as Tall and Small with an eleven piece band playing arrangements by Bill Holman. Since the couple moved to the Northwest, they've often worked as a quintet at Boxley's and Jazz Clubs Northwest with the Danny Kolke Trio.The Tall and Small Quintet has just issued a new album "And Now We're Here."

Also, on this week's show are recent releases by other regional musicians including Cory Weeds, Danny Kolke Trio, Charlie Porter, Duende Libre and others.