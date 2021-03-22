 Tall & Small on Jazz Northwest | KNKX
Tall & Small on Jazz Northwest

  • Danny Kolke, Paul Gabrielson, Pete Christlieb, Linda Small, Greg Williamson
Saxophonist Pete Christlieb (Tall) and trombonist Linda Small first formed a band in 2008 when they were living in Los Angeles. They first recorded as Tall and Small with an eleven piece band playing arrangements by Bill Holman. Since the couple moved to the Northwest, they've often worked as a quintet at Boxley's and Jazz Clubs Northwest with the Danny Kolke Trio.The Tall and Small Quintet has just issued a new album "And Now We're Here."

Also, on this week's show are recent releases by other regional musicians including Cory Weeds, Danny Kolke Trio, Charlie Porter, Duende Libre and others.  

While limited live performance opportunities exist due to COVID-19 restrictions, many musicians have been creating new work in the studio, documenting existing groups as well as exploring new concepts. This week's Jazz Northwest provides examples from recent recording projects by pianist and composer Ryan Burns, Pete Christlieb and Linda Small with their "Tall and Small" quintet, the inventive duo of John Stowell and Dan Dean, trumpet player and composer Charlie Porter, and solo guitarist Frank Kohl. 