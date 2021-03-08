Take the Mic: What's it like to move to a new state and start a new school in a pandemic?

The pandemic has been an isolating experience for many of us. It’s even harder if you’re trying to start out in a new place and build a social circle.

That’s what 13-year-old Nascha Martinez faced when she moved here from Breckenridge, Colo., and began attending a brand new school, West Sound Academy in Poulsbo, during a time of remote learning. She shared her story for KNKX’s Take the Mic youth voices project.

“I was pretty nervous because being a new student is hard enough,” she said. “I thought it would be way harder online.”

In spite of those concerns, she said the school year started out OK, and the teachers were doing what they could to make this “bonkers year” a good one.

“That being said, I still wasn’t really sure about the whole 'making friends part,’ ” she said.

Then, she got an email that was a simple gesture, but one that made all the difference. Click on the audio above to hear Nascha’s story.

We’d like to hear from more teens and kids about their lives right now – hard times, joyful times and everything in between. For more information on how to submit a story for the Take the Mic series, click here.