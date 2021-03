The past year has been tough, and we've all had to find ways to try to stay happy and sane.

Sixteen-year-old Caliya Bullock attends Mount Rainier High School in Des Moines. She recently headed to Southcenter Mall in Tukwila with an audio recorder and microphone to ask people what's been bringing them joy.

Caliya produced the story for KNKX's Take the Mic youth storytelling project.

Click on the audio above to hear what people had to say.