Take the Mic: Finding creative ways to build school spirit during remote learning

How do you build school spirit when students are learning from home?

That’s been on the mind of 16-year-old Isaac Velazquez, a junior at Franklin Pierce High School in the Midland area of unincorporated Pierce County.

Sports have been a traditional way for the school to come together, but the pandemic forced delays for many sports seasons, including football and basketball. Isaac plays on both of those teams, and he’s also secretary of his school’s Associated Student Body, which aims to foster school spirit.

One way he and the other ASB leaders have been building a sense of community in this unprecedented school year is by making virtual assembly videos celebrating students’ different cultures – from Filipino to Native American to Hispanic. Isaac said it gives students something to share when they might feel isolated.

“We’re trying to bring peace to our students and make sure they have an escape,” Isaac said. He shared his story for KNKX’s Take the Mic youth voices series.

Isaac, whose father came to the U.S. from Michoacán, Mexico, helped make the Hispanic Heritage Month video. He said students at the school, whose population is almost 30 percent Hispanic or Latino, have responded well.

“Being able to see students who are appreciative of what we put together has really brought a smile to my face as well as other people,” he said.

