Tacoma Public Schools injects some humor into its social media about snowy weather

Dealing with school cancellations and delays can be stressful for parents, but the Tacoma school district is using social media to give people something to smile about amid unpredictable weather.

Tacoma Public Schools started to inject more humor into its communications during last year's snowstorm. The district made a video featuring Stadium High School Principal Kevin Ikeda doing what some students might imagine principals do during a snow day. You know, ride through the halls on a hoverboard, play pingpong, and impersonate Elvis.

Rae McNally is webmaster and strategic communications manager for Tacoma Public Schools. She said last year’s video was a big hit and inspired the district to keep experimenting with a light-hearted approach.

“We’ve had a lot of people saying that they appreciate the clear and open communication in a fun way, which has been great,” McNally said. “That’s really what we want to do is get these messages out quickly to families so they know what’s happening and take a little stress out of it.”

They've been sharing funny memes on Facebook and Twitter, and McNally said the district has added hundreds of followers on Facebook in the past four or five days.