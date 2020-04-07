A Tacoma biker— yelling at the top of his lungs — brings people closer amid a pandemic

As we all hunker down and stay physically away from friends and neighbors, people are finding creative ways to be together. One man in Tacoma is connecting across distances by talking really loud.

If you pay 27-year-old Matt Fleming $1, he will ride his bike to the location you send him and deliver your message to the person it’s intended for. Fleming spends about six hours a day doing this — covering up to 20 miles, yelling messages from the top of his lungs at people stuck in their homes.

Just a few weeks ago, he was newly unemployed and angry about the current state of the world.

“That’s the thing,” Fleming said, “I wasn't angry at anyone. I was just angry about how I lost my job, why I lost my job, the circumstances under which my friends were losing their jobs.”

He wanted to channel his anger into something positive, and he wanted to get off the couch. He had an idea.

“I love riding my bike and I feel like yelling and I wonder if people would pay me for it,” Fleming said.

The answer appears to be yes.

In this story, hear how Fleming delivers messages of birthday wishes, inside jokes and heartfelt support. Fleming is donating all of his proceeds to 2nd Cycle, a bike shop in Tacoma.