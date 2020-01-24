 'Super rain shadow' and tornadoes off the coast showcase special Northwest weather | KNKX

'Super rain shadow' and tornadoes off the coast showcase special Northwest weather

By 14 minutes ago
  • A sunset and cloud formation over the Olympics, as seen from Seattle, Nov 1, 2019.
    A sunset and cloud formation over the Olympics, as seen from Seattle, Nov 1, 2019.
    Tim Durkan / Tim Durkan Photography

Washington’s mountain ranges not only produce spectacular vistas and recreational activities year-round. Their location near the Pacific Ocean also creates a variety of unique weather features that add to the special atmosphere in the Northwest.

“You have to love the meteorology of this region. I certainly do,” says KNKX weather expert Cliff Mass, who teaches atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington and wrote a popular book on the subject.

Mass says this week, the Olympic Mountains created a "super rain shadow" – as a weather system came in off the Pacific and pelted areas west of the Olympic Crest, while those mountains sheltered people on the eastern side.

“We had this huge amount of rain on the southwest side – the windward side of the Olympics. Some places getting as much as 9 or 10 inches of rain over the last few days,” Mass says. “But then, on the other side, on the lee side, the northeast side of the Olympics, there’s been hardly any rain at all.”

The contrast is amazing.

“Some places, such as south of Port Townsend, have only had a few hundredths of an inch of rain, while there’s a thousand times more rain on the southwest side of the Olympics,” he says.

Mass says this also happened in the Cascades, though a bit less dramatically – with 4-6 inches of rain on the western side of those mountains and much lighter rain in Eastern Washington.

NORTHWEST TORNADOES?

Along with all the winter rain, we do get small tornadoes – as we did this week.  Mass says our proximity to the ocean plays a big role in producing twisters here.

Over water, they’re called water spouts. There was one reported this week near Manzanita, Oregon. And at about the same time, Mass says, the weather service radar picked up a circulation approaching the Washington Coast that was a potential tornado.  

“This time of the year, the ocean is still relatively warm – the Pacific is in the upper 40s, around 50,” Mass says. “And when a slug of cold air comes off of Canada or Alaska or Asia and it goes over that warm water, that causes a large change in temperature with height, which makes the atmosphere very unstable.”

Instability produces thunderstorms and it can produce water spout or tornadoes when the conditions are right. Mass says that happens a few times a year, when there’s a strong interaction with terrain, such as the Puget Sound Convergence Zone or “some feature that helps spin things up,” he says.

“But we tend to not get the really strong ones because our thunderstorms are not very strong,” he says. “But we can get the weak ones, the F-0s or the F-1s.”

CLIFF’S FORECAST

More rain. “Every 24 hours something is coming in ... One system after the other," he says. "With temperatures getting up to around 50 every day.” Winds along the coast reaching 40-50 mph Saturday, with lighter gusts inland.

This weekend, these systems will tend to be heavier in the morning, with some clearing in the afternoons, both Saturday and Sunday.  

Next week: more of the same.  

Weather with Cliff Mass airs at 9:02 a.m. Friday, right after BirdNote, and twice on Friday afternoons during All Things Considered. The feature is hosted by KNKX environment reporter Bellamy Pailthorp. Cliff Mass is a University of Washington professor of atmospheric sciences, a renowned Seattle weather prognosticator, and a popular weather blogger. You can also subscribe to podcasts of Weather with Cliff Mass shows, via iTunes or Google Play.

Tags: 
Weather with Cliff Mass

Related Content

Small-scale weather features made this week’s lowland snow events especially hard to forecast

By Jan 17, 2020
Bellamy Pailthorp / KNKX

Forecasting technology has come a long way since KNKX weather expert Cliff Mass first got his start in the field. He often marvels at how precisely most events can be predicted, using powerful computers that run ensembles of modeling programs that meteorologists compare before they decide what to tell the public. The aim is helping people prepare, especially for potentially dangerous weather.

But in the Northwest, snow – especially the kind that hit parts of Western Washington this week – is notoriously difficult to forecast. Mass agrees, this past week was a case study in that challenge.

As Arctic cold hits region, it could bring half a foot of snow to Puget Sound next week

By Jan 10, 2020
Two people walk through Seattle toward the beginning of last year's big snowstorm. KNKX weather expert Cliff Mass says it's too early to tell how much snow we could get next week, but a half a foot or more is possible Wednesday and Thursday.
Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX

With the first chance of major lowland snow in the forecast since last February’s big snowstorms, people all around the Puget Sound region on stocking up on supplies and getting their snow shovels ready.

But KNKX weather expert Cliff Mass says forecasting snow around sea level here is one of the biggest challenges forecasters face. And at this point, the only thing anyone’s really sure of is that it will soon get very cold.

Is Seattle really the gloomiest city in America? Psychological data debunk finding.

By Jan 3, 2020
Time Durkan / Tim Durkan Photography

A recent study named Seattle the No. 1 "gloomiest place in America." The website Bestplaces.net, which ranks locations on all kinds of qualities, created a "gloom index" for the largest cities in the nation, based on weather data during the darkest months of the year.

“Out of the refrigerator, into the frying pan” – weather year 2019 marked by extremes

By Dec 27, 2019
A pedestrian bundled up against the falling snow walks near Pike Place Market Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in downtown Seattle. Schools were closed across Washington state as winter snowstorms continued pummeling the Northwest, breaking records. .
Ted S. Warren / AP Photo / file

Shortly after the big snows happened in February, residents of the Puget Sound region were already hearing how the winter storms would be an event to remember and tell their grandchildren about.

As we wrap up 2019, KNKX weather expert Cliff Mass says that event still stands out as the biggest one of the year — despite a lot of other features that add up to a year of extremes.

“It was the coldest, snowiest February that we’ve ever had in western Washington,” says Mass, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington.

Snow returning to Washington’s mountain passes; major ski areas could open by Christmas

By Dec 13, 2019
The North Cascades Highway closed for the season on Wednesday, as snow filled avalanche shoots alongside it. The annual closure for safety was the latest in more than a decade.
Washington State Department of Transportation.

After the driest November in 43 years, precipitation is finally returning to Washington. The North Cascades Highway closed Wednesday – its latest closure in over a decade. The state Department of Transportation shuts it down annually for safety, after snow fills the avalanche chutes that line the highway. About a foot of snow fell this week above 3500 feet.