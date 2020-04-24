 The sun's rays are as strong now as they are in August. So why are temperatures so cool? | KNKX

The sun's rays are as strong now as they are in August. So why are temperatures so cool?

By 3 minutes ago
  • A seattle sunset as seen February 9, 2016.
    A seattle sunset as seen February 9, 2016.
    Tim Durkan / Tim Durkan Photography

After a pretty long dry spell, April showers have returned to the Puget Sound region. We’ve entered a typical phase of showers and sun breaks, with lots of instability in the atmosphere that produces dramatic clouds with light blazing through them. 

These are not the overcast skies that block the sun for days in winter or often mid-summer (when we get the dreaded "June Gloom.")

KNKX weather expert Cliff Mass says, in fact, the sun’s rays right now are as strong as they are in August, the height of summer, when we get our highest temperatures. Yet the temperatures remain quite cool. 

“Stunning, but true,” Mass said. “It’s not the sun that is keeping our temperatures down, it’s the time of the year.”

He says right now we’re about a month past the vernal equinox, just as in August we’re nearly a month from the vernal equinox. So the sun’s proximity to the earth — and its resulting strength — is about the same. The difference now is that the atmosphere and surface elements have not yet had a chance to absorb the heat.

“You can think of the atmosphere like a big flywheel, that you can start revving up the force on,” he said.

As that happens, the atmosphere, oceans and big water bodies like Puget Sound and Lake Washington, absorb the heat. But it takes a while.

“Even though the sun now is quite strong and it will be the strongest during the latter part of June, the warmest temperatures won’t be until early August, after the atmosphere has caught up,” He said.

Mass says a similar idea applies to our daily high temperatures: even though the sun is strongest at noon or 1 p.m. (depending on whether we’re in daylight saving time or not), the warmest temperatures for the day don’t come until 4 p.m. at the earliest — and more often at 5 or 6, from April through August, Mass says.

“So, it’s the same basic story," he said. "The sun revs up in the morning, but it takes a while for the atmosphere to catch up.”

CLIFF’S FORECAST

Mostly showers through Monday, although Friday offers a reprieve with dry weather and temperatures in the low 60s. Saturday a strong Pacific front comes through, bringing a half- to three-quarters of an inch of rain and temperatures dropping to around 60. Sunday offers the best chance for outdoor pursuits, with just some sprinkles in the morning and temperatures back in the lower 60s. Sunday night, another front comes through, bringing rain at least through mid-day Monday.

Listen above to hear the full discussion. 

Weather with Cliff Mass airs at 9:02 a.m. Friday, right after BirdNote, and twice on Friday afternoons during All Things Considered. The feature is hosted by KNKX environment reporter Bellamy Pailthorp. Cliff Mass is a University of Washington professor of atmospheric sciences, a renowned Seattle weather prognosticator, and a popular weather blogger. You can also subscribe to podcasts of Weather with Cliff Mass shows, via iTunes or Google Play.

Tags: 
Weather with Cliff Mass

Related Content

‘Dry storm’ causing static, parched soils and heightened allergies

By Apr 17, 2020
A view of Pike Place Market with Seattle's Elliott Bay on April 15, 2020.
Tim Durkan / Tim Durkan Photography

Maybe you felt a spark as you walked over carpeting and touched a doorknob. Or perhaps you noted how arid the soil was when you went out to do some gardening. These are signs of low relative humidity in the air. And Western Washington has experienced extreme levels of it — on several days this past month.

KNKX weather expert Cliff Mass says it’s been so dry, he coined a new term for it: "dry storm."

Thank the ‘omega’ pattern for locking in another week of clear blue skies and sunshine

By Apr 10, 2020
Tim Durkan / Tim Durkan Photography


It’s been warm and sunny lately with clear blue skies and great visibility in the Pacific Northwest — ideal for seeing for events like the supermoon Tuesday night. 

 

Contrast that with Southern California, where a pattern of rain and snow in the mountains has locked in, providing much-needed water for reservoirs, but dampening spirits for some who live there.

This contrast is due to a configuration in the atmosphere called a blocking effect, says KNKX weather expert Cliff Mass. 

Why March was colder than January this year

By Apr 3, 2020
Seattle's skyline, as seen on March 29, 2020.
Tim Durkan / Tim Durkan Photography

If you’ve been feeling chilly lately, you are not alone. Lots of people may have noticed on walks around their neighborhoods that spring this year has been colder than usual. And in fact, now that March is over, statistics show the month has been colder on average than January.

Decline in aircraft traffic could degrade West Coast weather forecasting

By Mar 27, 2020
The decline in commercial aircraft traffic due to the new coronavirus will degrade weather forecasting, says Cliff Mass, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the Univeristy of Washington.
Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press

Sprinkles and showers are in the forecast for most of Western Washington this weekend, with temperatures hovering around 50 degrees. It’s perfect weather for gardening or maybe taking a long run or walk in your neighborhood. The skies above likely will be quieter, too.

The spread of the new coronavirus already has slowed air traffic aloft. An even more dramatic decline in commercial flight schedules is coming soon. And that could affect weather forecasting.

Heavy rain, big snow, high winds, weird clouds — how Mount Rainier affects the weather

By Mar 13, 2020
Mount Rainier showing off March 8, with some lenticular cloud action.
Tim Durkan / Time Durkan Photography

Mount Rainier looms on horizons in the region like no other, dominating views when visible – or “out” as locals like to say. This massive 14,000-foot peak is an active volcano that inspires awe in visitors to the region and stands as one of our most recognizable icons.

It also has a profound effect on the weather around it – because of its size.