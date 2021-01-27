Sundance partners with Northwest Film Forum and other satellites to deliver festival virtually

Listen to the conversation.

Like many festivals over the last year, the Sundance Film Festival has had to rethink how to present its event during the pandemic. This year, Sundance decided to team up with about 30 “satellite” partner organizations to deliver the festival virtually. Northwest Film Forum is the only satellite partner in the Pacific Northwest.

Vivian Hua is the executive director of the Northwest Film Forum. She talked with KNKX’s Kevin Kniestedt about some of the benefits of partnering with Sundance and what sort of events they will be putting on locally as a partner with the festival.