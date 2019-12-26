 Studio Session: Marina Albero's 'Life Soundtrack' | KNKX
Studio Sessions

Studio Session: Marina Albero's 'Life Soundtrack'

    Marina Albero in the KNKX Studios.
    Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX Public Radio

We were ecstatic to have pianist Marina Albero come back to the KNKX studios, celebrating the release of her new three-CD album, A Life Soundtrack.

This ambitious CD project includes recordings of music made with her family in Barcelona in 2008, a series of improvised pieces with Marina and guest artists, and a collection of original material and jazz standards with her band.  

Marina was up for the challenge, especially with help from her growing "family" of Seattle musicians, such as saxophonist Hans Teuber, bassist Jeff Johnson and drummer/percussionist Jeff "Bongo" Busch.  

The CD release celebration happens at The Royal Room on Tuesday, Dec. 17.  

Enjoy this sampling of Marina Albero's rich soundtrack!

                 

              

SONGS

"Improvisation" (Marina and Hans Teuber)

"Unexpected You" 

"19 y 42"

Marina Albero

