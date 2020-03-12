Stocks In Meltdown Over Trump's Coronavirus Plan

The stock market continued its relentless drop Wednesday — moving deeper into bear territory — hours after President Trump announced a 30-day ban on travel from European countries to the United States.

Trump said it was an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus, but the move caused confusion on both sides of the Atlantic and drew skepticism from several health experts.

Futures trading indicated the Dow Jones Industrial Average would open down more than 1,200 points. Both the Dow and S&P 500 futures hit pre-market trading limits when they dropped 5%.

That follows a nearly 6% percent plunge in the Dow on Wednesday, when the blue chip index entered a bear market after falling 20% from its record high in February. The S&P 500 is now also expected to be in a bear market, ending an 11-year winning streak.

Trading was also halted briefly on Monday after the S&P 500 fell 7%, triggering automatic circuit breakers. The Dow lost 2,013 points on that day.

In addition to the travel ban, Trump also announced measures to overcome "temporary economic disruptions" caused by the disease. The proposals include a $50 billion program to provide low-interest loans to small businesses affected by the coronavirus.

Congressional Democrats also unveiled a legislative stimulus package aimed at easing the economic damage. Their plan includes expanded unemployment reimbursement for states, extra money for food security for low-income children and federally funded family and sick leave for people affected by the virus.

