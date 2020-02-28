Stephanie Anne Johnson and The Hidogs perform in the KNKX studio

Stephanie Anne Johnson and The Hidogs stopped by KNKX studios and performed four songs from their new album, Take This Love. A Tacoma native, Johnson came to national attention as a finalist on NBC’s "The Voice" in 2013, and has developed a unique singing and songwriting style that draws on blues, soul and country.

Johnson had a vocal gift from a young age and studied opera in college before becoming a full-time singer, working on cruise ships and honing her craft.

Although she is the lead singer and front person, Johnson happily shares the stage with her musical partners, The Hidogs, who are called upon to be remarkably versatile in service to a singer that may be channeling Patsy Cline or Aretha Franklin.

Bassist Jesse Turcotte and drummer Ivan Gunderson play effortlessly together, providing confident and easy-going grooves. Part of the band’s unique sound comes from the pedal steel guitar of Dan Tyack, who is likewise able to navigate a wide range of musical styles.