State history museum hosts Smithsonian exhibit on iconic African American men

The Washington State History Museum in Tacoma is one of only two museums on the West Coast hosting a new traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian. "Men of Change" highlights the stories of iconic African American men.

The exhibit features photos and writings from change-makers both historical and contemporary: W. E. B. Du Bois, Bob Moses, Kendrick Lamar, and LeBron James are among the men featured.

What makes the exhibit stand out is the original artwork accompanying the stories. Visual works were comissioned to depict the legacies of the men.

The art makes "Men of Change" more reflective than a typical history exhibit, says museum spokeswoman Julianna Verboort.

"The art really enhances your learning," Verboort said. "Seeing those art images is really memorable, so I think it will help you remember the names and help you remember those people."

Historical Society Executive Director Jennifer Kilmer says she is especially proud to host the exhibit in Tacoma. She points to a legacy of black leadership in the city, citing former mayors Harold Moss and Marilyn Strickland and current Mayor Victoria Woodards.

"The opportunity to take that story and then extend it out nationally to talk about African American leadership in our country I think is really important," Kilmer said.

At least one of the men featured in the exhibit has a connection to the Puget Sound region. Playwright August Wilson spent the last 15 years of his life in Seattle, working with Seattle Repertory Theatre. He died in 2005.

"Men of Change" runs through March 15 at the state history museum in Tacoma.

A separate exhibit in Seattle on the legacies of black women also closes March 15. The Northwest African American Museum is showcasing art by local painter Hiawatha D. The exhibit is "Iconic Black Women: Ain't I a Woman."