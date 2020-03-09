Starbucks Hot Java Cool Jazz

Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m.

The Paramount Theatre, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN HERE.

Starbucks 25th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz! It’s one incredible night of music with performances by five of the best Seattle-area high school jazz bands. As part of Starbucks' ongoing commitment to supporting the local youth, all proceeds from ticket sales to this benefit concert go to support each school's music program. Past performing bands include Garfield, Roosevelt, Edmonds-Woodway, Mountlake Terrace, Shorewood and Newport, to name a handful.

RSVP on Facebook.

--

Entry deadline is March 15 at midnight.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and cool events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**