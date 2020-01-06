SRJO: Tribute to Billie Holiday

Saturday, Feb. 1 at 3 p.m.

Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle

Seattle chanteuse and SRJO audience favorite, Jacqueline Tabor (winner of Earshot 2018 “Best NW Vocalist” award and the 2011 Seattle-Kobe “Jazz Queen” competition), joins SRJO in a salute to one of jazz music’s most influential voices, “Lady Day.” Selections include classics recorded by Holiday, such as Lover Man, Them There Eyes, God Bless the Child and There Is No Greater Love, plus several instrumental hits from other bands that played during the span of Holiday’s career.

Entry deadline is Jan. 12 at midnight.

