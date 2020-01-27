SRJO: Count Bassie Meets Duke Ellington

Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts, Seattle

This concert promises to be swingin’ as SRJO plays pieces from the first famous meeting of the two greatest big bands in jazz history: the Count Basie and Duke Ellington orchestras. Selections from their classic 1961 album, “First Time! The Count Meets the Duke,” include the swinging Blues in Hoss’ Flat, the beautiful To You, the exotic Wild Man Moore, the exciting Battle Royal, and of course the Duke’s theme song, Take the 'A' Train. Two of our great saxophonists, Travis Ranney and Mark Taylor, face off in a classic tenor battle with Neal Hefti’s Whirly Bird and we round out the show with other hits recorded by each band. Join SRJO as we show how these supreme giants of the jazz world were so different from one another, yet were so equally gifted.

