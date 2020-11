The Seattle Sounders are preparing for their record-setting 12th consecutive trip to the Major League Soccer playoffs. The defending champions will face Los Angeles FC on Nov. 24 at CenturyLink Field. More from KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel and Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick.

