Sonny Landreth and Marcia Ball

Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN HERE.

The Louisiana slide guitar icon Sonny Landreth will be releasing his new studio album Blacktop Run on February 21st via Provogue/Mascot Label Group. Blacktop Run follows his previous Grammy nominated album Recorded Live In Lafayette (2017) and his back-to-back Blues Music Awards for Best Guitarist and Best Blues Album for Bound by the Blues(2015).

The Texas-born, Louisiana-raised musical storyteller Marcia Ball has earned worldwide fame for her ability to ignite a full-scale roadhouse rhythm and blues party every time she strolls onto the stage. Her groove-laden New Orleans boogie, deeply soulful ballads and rollicking Gulf Coast blues have made her a one-of-a-kind favorite with music fans all over the world. In 2010, she was inducted into the Gulf Coast Music Hall Of Fame and in 2012 into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. She's received a total of six Living Blues Awards and nine Blues Music Awards (and has a whopping 42 nominations). She's received five Grammy Award nominations, including for four of her five previous Alligator albums. Always a songwriter of renown, Ball delved deeper into songwriting than she ever had in her career with her Grammy-nominated 2010 Alligator release, Roadside Attractions, creating one of her best and most personal albums.

--

Entry deadline is Feb. 2 at midnight.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and cool events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**