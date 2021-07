KNKX All Things Considered host Ed Ronco speaks with Seedcast host Jessica Ramirez and producer Felipe Contreras about their own Indigenous experience.

This week, we are going to hear some stories from Seedcast, a locally produced podcast that debuted this past fall. It shares stories of the Indigenous experience around the world.

The stories we will hear feature Indigenous people from the Pacific Northwest.

But before we get to that, we're going to hear from the people who make Seedcast.

KNKX All Things Considered host Ed Ronco spoke with host Jessica Ramirez and producer Felipe Contreras about their own Indigenous experience.

