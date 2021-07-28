Seedcast: Nia Tero founder Peter Seligmann on being an ally to Indigenous peoples and their lands

In a conversation with Seedcast executive producer Tracy Rector, Peter Seligmann talks about his German ancestry, what it means to be an ally and why he founded Nia Tero.

Peter Seligmann is the founder and CEO of Nia Tero, a Seattle nonprofit working with Indigenous peoples who are trying to protect their homelands from colonization and destruction.

Nia Tero launched the Seedcast podcast, which explores the Indigenous experience around the world. KNKX has been presenting excerpts of that podcast all week.

In a conversation with Seedcast executive producer Tracy Rector, Seligmann talks about his German ancestry, what it means to be an ally and why he founded Nia Tero.