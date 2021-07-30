 Seedcast: With Marciano Sanchez, 'one farmworker represents almost an entire community' | KNKX

Seedcast: With Marciano Sanchez, 'one farmworker represents almost an entire community'

  • Marciano Sanchez, center, is surrounded by his mother, father and sisters. Because he speaks English, Spanish and Mixteco and comes from a family that is respected in the farmworker community, Marciano was a trusted negotiator as the union began.
    Felipe Contreras

All this week, we have been sharing stories from the podcast Seedcast, which explores the stories of the Indigenous experience around the world.

Edgar Franks in the fields at Cooperativa Tierra y Libertad.
Credit Felipe Contreras

On Thursday, we heard from Marciano Sanchez. He and his family were displaced from their homeland when he was a child and ended up harvesting berries in the Skagit Valley in exploitive working conditions.

When we left off, farmworkers had founded the first Indigenous farmworkers union in Washington. Now, in part two of the story, we hear how Sanchez went from farmworker to union organizer, and the importance language, culture and community played in his success.

We also hear from Edgar Franks, political director at Familias Unidas por la Justicia.

