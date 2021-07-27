 Seedcast: Inye Wokoma on ancestry, identity and finding your place in the world | KNKX

Seedcast: Inye Wokoma on ancestry, identity and finding your place in the world

By 3 hours ago
  • Inye Wokoma is a Seattle artist, journalist, filmmaker and co-founder of a community art space called Wa Na Wari.
    James Harnois

Inye Wokoma is an artist, journalist, filmmaker and co-founder of a community art space called Wa Na Wari. In an essay for the South Seattle Emerald, he wrote about the intersection of Black homeownership and Indigenous land sovereignty.

In this excerpt from the Seedcast podcast which explores the stories of the Indigenous experience around the world, Wokoma talks to Seedcast producer Felipe Contreras about that essay and what it means to be Indigenous and part of a diaspora.

Find more of the Seedcast podcast here.

