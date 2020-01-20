Seattle Womens Chorus: Revolution 2020

Jan. 31 - Feb. 1

Seattle First Baptist Church, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN HERE.

One hundred years ago, the 19th amendment of the constitution was ratified, giving many Americans the right to the ballot box. But not everyone.

SWC rocks the vote with a timely and rousing concert that marks the centennial of this achievement and decries the continued struggle for free and fair voting rights for all people. Featuring “R.O.C.K. in the USA,” and The Beatles’ “Revolution,” plus a new commission, “Lifting as We Climb,” inspired by the words of suffragist Mary Church Terrell, charter member of the NAACP.

--

Entry deadline is Jan. 26 at midnight.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and cool events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**