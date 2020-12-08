Seattle schools Superintendent Denise Juneau will not seek contract renewal

Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau will not seek a contract renewal. Juneau, who has been in the position for two and a half years and is the district’s first Native American superintendent, said she will serve through June 2021.

In recent months, Juneau lost support from some key constituencies, including local NAACP leaders who said she had not done enough to address systemic racism in the district, didn’t listen to their input and removed some African American men from key leadership positions.

This weekend, the Seattle Special Education PTSA took a vote of no confidence in the school district. Janis White, the group’s president, said that move came after reporting by KUOW revealed instances in which a Black child with disabilities was locked outdoors repeatedly.

“It was not a happy vote to take, and we did it very seriously and in the hope of generating broad-based community support to say this has to stop,” she said in a community meeting with Eden Mack, one of the Seattle school board directors.

In a statement, Juneau said this is a time when unity and healing are needed and that for progress to continue in Seattle, full support of the school board is necessary.

“I have embraced the many challenges inherent in leading our school district, and we have made significant progress on many fronts. I came here with a dream to drive a powerful anti-racist agenda for Seattle’s school leaders, educators, parents, and students, and I worked aggressively to build a bold strategic plan focused on a better, fairer system for students of color furthest from educational justice,” Juneau said in her statement. “I’m especially proud of how, together, we have changed our system and structures to better serve African American boys and teens through the Office of African American Male Achievement.”

But in an October press conference, NAACP officials discounted Juneau's efforts and called for the school board to terminate her contract.

“She made a tremendous amount of promises that she was going to deal with the racist nature of the school district. In fact, she got the job and forgot all about that conversation. She made it worse,” Regional NAACP President Gerald Hankerson said at a press conference. “And then when the community that got her there reached out to try to assist in this, she disappears.”