Seattle school board to vote on blending gifted and general education at one middle school

The Seattle school board is set to vote at its meeting Wednesday evening on a measure that has big ramifications for gifted education at one middle school. The plan would eliminate a separate track for students who have tested into what’s known as the highly capable cohort.

The district has proposed this change for Washington Middle School, which is near the city’s Central District and serves as a pathway for students from elementary schools in Southeast Seattle who are in the highly capable program. The school also serves students in general education classes, but district leaders want to mix the two groups starting this fall with sixth grade in a STEM-focused program run by an organization called Technology Access Foundation, or TAF.

Parents of students in accelerated classes have been speaking out against the plan, saying it’s unfair for the district to eliminate that option in just one part of the city.

“I think TAF might be potentially an excellent program, but it might not be the right program for everyone,” Jeremy Mazner, a parent of an eighth-grader at Washington, said at a school board meeting earlier this month. “And it’s very hard to call it an experiment when you’re tearing down the cohort model in a way that cannot be rebuilt if that experiment doesn’t pan out the way that you would expect it to.”

Superintendent Denise Juneau and other district leaders sparked a controversy last fall when they said their long-term plan is to largely phase out the use of separate classes for students in the highly capable program across the district in coming years because the program is disproportionately white and has resulted in racially segregated tracks in schools.

That’s a stark reality at Washington Middle School, where white students are concentrated in the highly capable track and black and Latino students are concentrated in the general education classes.

Black and African-American students make up 22 percent of the school’s total population, but just 3 percent of the highly capable cohort. White students make up 36 percent of the school population and 58 percent of the HCC track. Ten percent of the school’s students are Latino, but they comprise less than 5 percent of the HCC program.

Sherri Kokx, senior advisor to the superintendent, said partnering with TAF to launch the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) curriculum offers a way to better serve students of color. TAF opened TAF Academy in the Federal Way school district in 2008 and achieved a 95 percent on-time graduation rate, according to Federal Way Public Schools. In 2016, TAF merged with the district’s Saghalie Middle School and now operates TAF@Saghalie.

“This partnership is an opportunity to lift Washington Middle School, which has been struggling, no question about it, and there’s a variety of reasons for its struggle, but we have an opportunity here with a partner willing to do the hard work with us to change that and change outcomes for students at Washington Middle School,” Kokx told the school board.

But parents of children in the highly capable cohort have said the way to address racial disproportionality in the program is to use better identification methods and universal screening to include more students of color. Other districts, such as Northshore and Tacoma, have adopted universal screening in recent years. Seattle Public Schools administers a screening test at high-poverty schools, but not districtwide. Students from other schools must sign up for testing on a weekend.