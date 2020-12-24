 Seattle photographer's 'Snowy Owl' book transports readers to the Arctic tundra | KNKX

Seattle photographer's 'Snowy Owl' book transports readers to the Arctic tundra

By 1 hour ago

For about a month now, a snowy owl has been spending its daytime hours on several rooftops in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood. Prior to that, there were sightings of the iconic bird in West Seattle and Burien.

The bright white plumage and striking yellow eyes of these birds make them one of the most easily recognized owls in North America. Yet, they’re also the most misunderstood. That’s according to award-winning nature photographer Paul Bannick, who lives in Seattle. His latest book, ”SNOWY OWL: A Visual Natural History,” documents how the owls nest, hunt and breed in the Arctic tundra.

In this interview, Bannick describes his experience capturing images of rarely seen behaviors and mating rituals in the Arctic – and how the sound of a territorial male was the clue that helped lead him to key scenes in the book. He also talks about the rare visits of snowy owls to cities of the Pacific Northwest, such as the current visit in Seattle.

"It's a giftBecause through that owl, more people are going to be curious about the natural world around them and about the Arctic tundra, which so much needs our concern and attention right now," Bannick says. And he says seeing one in the city is also rare. Coastal sightings are more common.

"In more than 20 years that I've been studying owls in North America, this is only the fourth time that I can remember having a snowy owl in Seattle."

The birds come in years when their populations boom, typically when there's an abundance of lemmings, which they prey on. The owls perch atop buildings near wide-open expanses so that they get sightlines for hunting that are similar to what they would have on the mounds where they nest in the Arctic tundra.

Bannick says it was a snowy owl in Bellevue that he saw when he was a kid that got him hooked on the birds and the way they represent the need to protect their unique habitats – in order to protect the birds themselves. 

He hopes the experiences that many in the Seattle area are having during this rare sighting will stick with them the same way. 

"It's interesting that in the Harry Potter books and movies, the owl is a messenger. And to me, owls truly are messengers, because when they give us that opportunity to see them, those opportunities cause awe and inspiration to us," Bannick says. 

"We protect what we love, and we love what we know. And my hope is this owl sitting on that house in Queen Anne will create the desire of many to know it, to love it,  protect it and its home."

 

Tags: 
owls
Paul Bannick
Snowy Owl
Arctic tundra

Related Content

Celebrating The Living Bird: Seattle Photographer Gerrit Vyn

By Dec 10, 2015
Gerrit Vyn Photography

Seattle photographer Gerrit Vyn travels the world to capture images of wildlife – and above all, birds. He says they’re powerful indicators of environmental health. He aims to get people to connect with them as individuals, so that we care and want to preserve their habitat. 

Whooo knew?

By Nov 8, 2010
Sandy Stamato/KPLU

This barred owl perched in a tree Monday outside the window of KPLU's Seattle studios.  In short order, it began drawing the attention of passersby in the Belltown neighborhood, and a crowd under the tree attempting to get a good picture. This photo was taken by our own Sandy Stamato.  Other than some pretty upset crows who made a ruccous, the owl's visit been warmly received.

Harry Potter's Favorite Owls Swoop Into The U.S.

Snowy owls are a rare sight in the United States. They usually live in the Arctic but every third or fourth winter some will venture south.

But this year, the AP reports, there is an abundance of the birds, which garnered almost mythical stature when they were featured in the Harry Potter films.

After Midnight, Night Owls Gorge, Piling On The Calories

Now we know what you're doing when you're staying up late. You're eating 553 calories.

That's the equivalent of a Big Mac, and also about one-quarter of the recommended daily caloric intake for an adult.

BirdNote: Snowy Owls Are Here!

By Feb 22, 2015
Gerrit Vyn

In some years, great numbers of Snowy Owls come south from the Arctic to reside in fields, farmlands, and shorelines. In the past, it was believed that population crashes of lemmings on the breeding grounds caused many owls to come south.

But their movements are more complex and unpredictable than that. The years that we see many Snowy Owls actually seem to be the result of an abundance of lemmings on the breeding grounds and thus, throngs of hungry young owls. Be sure to watch the video by Gerrit Vyn.  

BirdNote: Great Horned Owls Calling

By Nov 22, 2014
Michael Daniel Ho

It's late autumn, and a fledgling Great Horned Owl calls to be fed. Judging from the young bird's persistence, the parents seem to be responding only with calls, not with food.

These entreaties can go on for weeks. Both parents let the fledgling know that it's time for him to feed himself. 

BirdNote: Northern Forest Owls - Coming South This Winter?

By Dec 14, 2014
Julio Mulero

Of all the surprises that winter might bring, among the most wonderful would be a grand influx of northern forest owls like this Boreal Owl.

Every few years, a surprising number of owls move south from the boreal forest of Canada and Alaska into the northern tier of the United States, especially the northern Midwest. It’s likely because of a big decline in their normal rodent prey.

BirdNote: Here Come The Barred Owls

By Feb 8, 2015
Paul Bannick

The emphatic hoots of a pair of Barred Owls resonate in the still of a winter's night. Like many owls, Barred Owls initiate their vocal courtship in winter.

A fairly large owl - a perching bird is 21 inches tall - Barred Owls are also among the most vocal. More than a dozen Barred Owl calls range from a "siren call" to a "wail" to a wonderfully entertaining "monkey call."  