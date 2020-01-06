Seattle Opera: Eugene Onegin

Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

McCaw Hall, Seattle

By Peter Ilych Tchaikovsky

For Tatyana, it’s love at first sight. She stays up all night baring her soul in a passionate letter to Onegin, only to suffer crushing heartbreak the next day. When he finally returns her affections, it’s too late—a rival has appeared.

With breathtaking music by Tchaikovsky (The Nutcracker, Swan Lake, 1812 Overture) and a story based on Alexander Pushkin’s masterful verse novel, Eugene Onegin is poignant Russian romance at its finest. Lush orchestrations, elegant ballroom dances, grand sets, and elaborate period costumes bring 1800s Russia to life on the McCaw Hall stage for the first time in this achingly beautiful tale of longing, remorse, and love unfulfilled.

--

Entry deadline is Jan. 12 at midnight.

