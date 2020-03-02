Seattle Men's Chorus: Love Beyond Borders

March 20 - 21

Benaroya Hall, Seattle

Featuring The Supertonics

With Special Guest Bonnie McKee

What would you do for love? Would you cross oceans and boundaries, leave behind your past for a future of freedom and possibility?

Inspiring musical stories of escape and hope are joined by pop songs made famous by LGBTQ artists from across the globe including Freddie Mercury, Ricky Martin and k.d. lang.

Featuring a world premiere commission inspired by the lives of LGBTQ refugees who experienced incredible adversity in their efforts to seek safety and leave behind the home countries that did not accept them. With music from Caldwell and Ivory, Lyn Rye, Michael Bussewitz-Quarm, and Bonnie McKee.

Bonnie McKee is a world renowned songwriter and singer who got her start singing in the Seattle Girls Choir. Moving from Seattle to Los Angeles at 16 on her own, her big voice, bright pop sensibilities, and evocative lyrical prowess landed her a sizable record deal on Reprise Records.

She went on to become one of the industry's most sought after songwriters, writing hits for the likes of Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson, and Jason Derulo, to name a few. Her songs have received 8 Grammy nods and dozens of BMI awards, and her work has collected over 10 billion streams online. She is also a performer and recording artist herself, and her electrifying live performances and carefully curated visuals have gained her a robust fan-base across the globe.

