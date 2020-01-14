Seattle Boat Show

Jan. 24 - Feb. 1

Various Venues, Seattle

1 SHOW – 2 LOCATIONS!

The Seattle Boat Show on South lake Union offers a variety of boats for all types of captains. In addition, hundreds of exhibitors offering the most up to date products including marine parts, engines, marinas and moorage, insurance, lending and repair are on deck at both locations.

Century Link Field hosts the largest Boat Show on the West Coast! With over 400 exhibitors offering a wide range of marine related products, you won’t want to miss this boating extravaganza!

Entry deadline is Jan. 19 at midnight.

