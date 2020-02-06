School of Jazz: G. Alvarado serves as guest DJ

Saxophonist and singer G. Alvarado from Bellarmine Preparatory High School in Tacoma will join Abe Beeson as guest DJ during Evening Jazz at 8 p.m. tonight (Feb. 6). G. is a senior and plays in the Bellarmine Prep High School jazz band. Listen to the show and read his Q&A and playlist.

Which instrument do you play and why?

Tenor saxophone, because everyone in school band was told to start with clarinet, but I wanted to jump and dive right on in.

What's your all-time favorite jazz piece?

"Take the A-Train" by Duke Ellington.

Who is your jazz hero?

My three jazz heroes are Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Nat King Cole.

Why Jazz?

Because of how timeless it is to me and its impact.

When not playing for his high school jazz band, G. also plays music with his family. He recorded a cover of "I Can't Give You Anything But Love" alongside his grandmother, Nancy Burkholder, and uncle, Chris Burkholder. They assisted him with piano and drums, while G. is doing the cantaré and saxophone.

Listen to Alvarado's recording of "I Can't Give you Anything but Love."

Aside from music, Alvarado is an avid animator. He has several animation projects published on his YouTube channel Shooting Star Studios G. Alvarado recently entered one of his hand-animated short films "Mr. Happ-E" to the upcoming Seattle Children's Film Festival (Feb. 27 – March 8, 2020.) Watch "Mr Happ-E" and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

G. ALVARADO'S PLAYLIST

"The Best is Yet to Come" Frank Sinatra (Sinatra/Basie: Complete)

"Opus One" Tommy Dorsey (The Best of Tommy Dorsey)

"Sweet and Gentle" Ben E. King (Spanish Harlem)

"Buona Sera" Louis Prima (Wild, Cool & Swingin')

"Unforgettable" Nat King Cole (Unforgettable)

"It's Been a Long, Long Time" Harry James/Kitty Kallen (Best of the Big Bands)

"Un Bacio a Mezzanotte" Quartetto Cetra (Le Piu Belle Canzoni Del Q.C.)

"Como Fuè" Beny Morè (Beny Morè Magico)

"The Girl from Ipanema" Stan Getz/Joao & Astrud Gilberto (Getz/Gilberto)

"Cuban Pete" Tito Puente & Orchestra (Complete RCA Recordings)

"I'm in the Mood for Love" Julie London (Julie is her Name)

"2/3 Adventure" Wynton Marsalis JALC Orchestra (Live in Cuba)

"I Can't Give You Anything But Love" Dean Martin (Pretty Baby)