School of Jazz: David Kaiser serves as guest DJ

Trumpeter David Kaiser from Shorecrest High School in Shoreline will join Abe Beeson as guest DJ during Evening Jazz at 8 p.m. tonight (Jan. 2). David is a senior and play’s in the Shorecrest High School jazz band. Listen to his show and playlist.

DAVID KAISER'S PLAYLIST

"Well, You Needn't" Miles Davis (Steamin')

"Duke Ellington's Sound of Love" Charles Mingus (Changes One)

"Summertime" Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong (Porgy & Bess)

"Blue Rondo a La Turk" Dave Brubeck (Time Out)

"Keep On" Alfa Mist (Antiphon)