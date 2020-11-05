School of Jazz: Avery Clark serves as guest DJ

Drummer Avery Clark from Ballard High School will virtually join Abe Beeson tonight at 8 p.m. (Nov. 5) as guest DJ during Evening Jazz. He is a junior and in the school's jazz band program. Listen to the show and find his playlist.

AVERY CLARK'S PLAYLIST

"Dippermouth Blues" King Oliver (Louis Armstrong/King Oliver)

"Saddest Tale" Duke Ellington/Billie Holiday (Lady Day: The Complete Bille Holiday on Columbia 1933-1944)

"Taxi War-Dance" Count Basie (This Is Jazz 11)

"Bloomdido" Charlie Parker/Dizzy Gillespie (Bird and Diz)

"Mildama" Clifford Brown/Max Roach (More Study In Brown)

"Two Bass Hit" Miles Davies (Milestones)

"If You Could See Me Now" Wynton Kelly Trio/Wes Montgomery (Smokin' in Seattle)

"Nature Boy" John Coltrane (Both Directions at Once)

"Riot" Miles Davis (Live in Europe 1967)

"Spectrum" Billy Cobham (Spectrum)

"Crazy Race" Roy Hargrove RH Factor ft. Renee Neufville (Distractions)

"Buddy Boldens's Blues" Louis Armstrong/Kid Ory (The Jazz Age, Vol. 3)